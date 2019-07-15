SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man convicted of defrauding the federal government in a decade-long postage stamp scam across several states will be sentenced this week.

The Standard-Examiner of Ogden reports that 36-year-old Ivan Sanchez will appear in federal court Wednesday to be sentenced for one count of theft of government property.

A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City indicted Sanchez in December.

According to the indictment, Sanchez would buy 100-stamp rolls from a post office using fraudulent checks. He would then travel to another state, sell the stamps and repeat the scam at a new post office.

Prosecutors say Sanchez stole $200,000 worth of stamps in seven states for 10 years.

Sanchez is asking for a sentence of time already served and says he plans to pay restitution.

