SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Springfield man who was found inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound has died from his injuries.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that police identified the man as 18-year-old Jordan Moore. Police say officers were dispatched Friday after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot. He died later at a hospital.
A suspect hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.