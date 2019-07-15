Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says his country “does not agree with any measure that limits access to asylum.” That was a reference to measures announced Monday by the U.S. government to end asylum protections for most migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ebrard said at a news conference that a “safe third country” agreement with the United States “is not going to happen,” though he later appeared to hedge on that, saying only it would need prior congressional approval.

He said Mexico would maintain its current asylum practices.

Mexico’s asylum system is also currently overwhelmed by a rise in requests.

The U.S. published a new rule in the Federal Register that says asylum seekers who pass through another country first will be ineligible for asylum at the U.S. southern border. The rule, expected to go into effect Tuesday, also applies to children who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.