Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says President Donald Trump “failed badly” with tweets and remarks about four liberal House Democrats who are women of color.

The Utah senator is one of several Republicans who criticized Trump’s tweets suggesting the four women “go back” to where they came from. All four of the House Democrats are American citizens and three were born in the United States.

On Monday, Romney called Trump’s comments “destructive, demeaning, and disunifying.” He added that Trump “has a unique and noble calling to unite the American people - of all different races, colors, and national origins.”

Romney and Trump have never been close. Before he was sworn into office in January, Romney wrote an op-ed that said Trump “has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

