BANCROFT, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say two people found dead at a home in the small northern Iowa community of Bancroft last week were homicide victims and that a third person also found there had killed himself.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Monday identified the bodies found Friday in a home as 22-year-old Mason Alrik Cederwall, 30-year-old Amy Lynn Manna and 30-year-old Austin James Bernhard.

Someone called the Kossuth County sheriff’s office on Friday morning to report finding two bodies. Bancroft police officers went to a residence and also found a third body.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Cederwall and Manna were shot to death and classified their deaths as homicides.

Bernhard’s died due to a single gunshot and was classified a suicide.

Authorities determined Bernhard was Manna’s ex-boyfriend.

On July 4, Bernhard was arrested on assault and burglary charges in an incident that involved the two victims.

