LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) - Train service is being delayed in New Jersey after a police car collided with a New Jersey Transit train.

The incident occurred in Long Branch around 11 a.m. Monday.

NJ Transit says the northbound North Jersey Coast Line train struck the police vehicle that was stopped on the tracks at a grade crossing. No injuries were reported to the officer or to passengers or crew on the train.

One train on the line has been cancelled and others are operating with delays.

Police are investigating.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.