BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore said Monday two people were dead, and a police officer and another person were injured following a shooting at a methadone clinic.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Monday that the police sergeant is in stable condition and has gone into surgery.

Harrison said the suspect who fired at the sergeant is dead as well as another person who was found inside the clinic. A woman who was injured by gunfire inside the clinic is expected to survive.

Harrison said the shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. He said the incident was captured on video by body cameras worn by the officers.

Witnesses told The Baltimore Sun a man had entered the clinic with a gun and demanded methadone.

George Dowler, 61, told the newspaper he was waiting for his daily methadone treatment when he heard gunshots inside a counselor’s office. Dowler said he saw another patient emerge from the office holding a counselor at gunpoint and demanding that he be led into an area where the drug is kept.

Another witness, Neil Kavanaugh, told The Sun that several people were brought out on stretchers, including a police officer. Kavanaugh, 51, said the officer appeared to be alert and was talking. But he said another person appeared to be receiving CPR.

Pippy Scott, 65, told the newspaper a man with a silver gun walked by her counselor’s office inside the treatment center. She said she watched through the office window as the man banged on the door of an office and yelled for methadone. Scott said the man then held a gun to the head of an employee.

The counselor whom Scott was talking to tried to intervene.

“He was saying ‘come on man let’s talk about it,’” Scott recalled.

Scott said a nurse then yelled for everyone to leave the clinic.

