JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Police in Jersey City are looking for several people involved in the beating of a motorist.

A video shows the incident that occurred at roughly 3 a.m. Sunday.

The motorist is seen being pulled from his car and then punched, kicked and stomped by the group.

The Jersey Journal reports that the beating may have been preceded by a minor traffic accident. After an initial confrontation, the man tried to get in his car and drive away before someone jumped on his windshield, breaking it.

The man is seen lying motionless on the pavement after the attack.

A Jersey City spokeswoman says the 42-year-old man was treated at a hospital and released. The extent of his injuries was unclear.

