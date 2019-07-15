Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker announced Monday he has accepted a job running a youth conservative group, which would prevent him from a potential Senate run in 2022.

“This would preclude me from running for governor in this next cycle or running for the U.S. Senate if Ron Johnson’s seat is open,” Mr. Walker said to the Wisconsin Journal Sentinel.

Mr. Walker said he will be accepting his full-time position with the Young America’s Foundation, based in Virginia, in January 2021 and has agreed to stay in the position for at least four years.

“I won’t be engaged in anything else. This will be my sole occupation,” the Wisconsin Republican said.

A two-term Republican governor who lost the gubernatorial race to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in 2018, Mr. Walker said part of his announcement is to let candidates know that he won’t be running in future races. (No Wisconsin senate seat is up for grabs in 2020)

Mr. Johnson has yet to announce whether he will seek office again, run for governor or ditch politics for private life.

Mr. Walker said he believe’s God is calling him “to take on this mission,” adding he hopes his efforts will help bring in a new generation of Republicans.

“I look at it and say we’ve got to not just up the number of chapters … have a presence on every campus, public and private, not just four-year but even two-year, but we’ve got to find new ways to communicate to folks …. new ways to get the message out,” Mr. Walker said.

Until his start date, Mr. Walker said he will assist in the effort to re-elect President Trump in Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.