A Minneapolis suburb that had voted to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at most meetings suddenly reversed itself Monday evening.

According to the Star-Tribune and other Minnesota news outlets, the St. Louis Park City Council made the move after a national backlash including criticism from President Trump.

The Pledge of Allegiance to our great Country, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, is under siege. That is why I am going to win the Great State of Minnesota in the 2020 Election. People are sick and tired of this stupidity and disloyalty to our wonderful USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

More than 100 protesters attended Monday night’s council meeting, taking up all the chamber’s seats and spilling into the outside hallway, where people were chanting “USA! USA!” and singing the national anthem, the Star Tribune reported.

The council hadn’t had the pledge decision, made June 17, on the agenda for Monday, but then hastily added it on.

According to the Star Tribune, a motion was made to add the Pledge back into the council’s routine for reasons of staff safety and productivity.

That motion quickly passed on a 7-0 vote.

