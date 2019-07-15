Rep. Ted Lieu said Sunday President Trump was “a racist ass” in response to the president tweeting that Democratic congresswoman should “go back” to their countries.

“I never thought I’d see the day when a president was telling immigrants to go back to where we came from. Donald Trump is demonstrating he’s a racist ass. He’s dividing Americans rather than uniting us. I can’t wait until he leaves the office of the presidency,” the California Democrat said on MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt.”

He also called Mr. Trump a “racist ass” on Twitter, responding directly to the president’s Twitter thread.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump: What makes America exceptional is we are a nation of immigrants. As an immigrant who served on active duty, I am appalled you are telling us to ‘go back,’” he said, “I’m not going back. America is our home. And I will still be in Congress after your racist ass leaves.”

When asked why he thought the president tweeted this, Mr. Lieu said he thought Mr. Trump was “becoming increasingly more and more unhinged.”

“He sees things are going against him. He has not been able to build his wall, has not been able to make the border situation any better, and now he’s trying to do other things to amp up his base,” Lieu responded, “It’s really a new low for him. And I think Americans are going to react very badly against the president.”

