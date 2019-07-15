British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office condemned U.S. President Trump Monday for tweets telling a group of progressive, Democratic congresswomen, all of which are people of color, to go back to their home countries.

The president said Sunday that four lawmakers — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — should all go back to their “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Ms. Omar is the only representative born outside the U.S.

Mrs. May’s spokesperson, James Slack, said to reporters that “the language used to refer to these women was completely unacceptable.”

The statement will likely add to tensions between the U.S. and U.K. after the resignation of former Ambassador Kim Darroch Wednesday, who Mr. Trump refused to work with after leaked cables showed the ambassador calling the president dysfunctional and inept.

