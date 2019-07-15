Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan said Monday he wanted to give a congressman a “beating” during a House hearing that focused on immigration policy and child separation last week.

Mr. Homan’s said he wanted to get physical with Democratic Rep. Jesus Garcia, a Latino congressman from Illinois, for suggesting he didn’t care about the deaths of migrant children and was racist.

The interview was teased by Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” with clips of Mr. Homan getting into shouting matches with Democratic lawmakers. After they finished airing, Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade asked: “Have you calmed down yet from that hearing?”

“I did until you just showed that clip of someone calling me a racist and said I didn’t care about dying children. That’s when I broke,” Mr. Homan said.

“If you notice, I hesitated a minute before I started yelling because I actually [thought] about getting up and throwing that man a beating right there in the middle of the room because when you tell somebody that spent their career saving lives that I don’t care about dying children and I’m a racist, that’s where I broke and I had enough,” he said.

