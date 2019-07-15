President Trump responded hotly to his House Democratic critics Monday, challenging four freshman female lawmakers, “If you’re not happy here, then you can leave” the U.S.

“A lot of people love it, by the way,” Mr. Trump told reporters in a confrontational appearance at the White House. “If you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, very simply, you can leave.”

Mr. Trump was giving a combative defense of his incendiary tweets that have roiled Washington since Sunday, when he urged the four female minority Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to their home countries. All four are U.S. citizens, and the president’s comments raised accusations of racism.

Mr. Trump said Monday of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Somali native Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, “These are people that hate our country. They hate it, I think, with a passion.”

“If weak politicians [in the Democratic Party] want to gear their wagons around these four people, I think they’re going to have a very tough election,” the president said.

He said of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s assertion that Mr. Trump wants to “make America white again”: “That’s a very racist statement, I’m surprised she’d say that.”

As he spoke in a defiant tone, a crowd on the South Lawn of the White House that was gathered for a “Made in America” event cheered the president’s remarks.

The president referred to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s opposition to Amazon moving into her district in New York City, and to Ms. Omar’s oft-criticized comments about “some people” knocking down the World Trade Center on 9/11.

“In one case, you have somebody that comes from Somalia, which is a failed government, a failed state, who left Somalia, who ultimately came here, and now is a congresswoman who’s never happy,” Mr. Trump said.

He said some of the lawmakers have said “horrible things about Israel.”

“All they do is complain,” Mr. Trump said. “So all I’m saying is, if they want to leave, they can leave. I don’t know who’s gonna miss [them]. But I guess some people will.”

