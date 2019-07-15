President Trump’s Justice Department is aiming to cut down on anti-Semitic discrimination, hosting a summit in Washington, D.C., Monday to draw attention to the uptick in attacks against the Jewish community, with the attorney general calling racial hatred a cancer on society.

Attorney General William P. Barr said that although the anti-Semitic shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh last year and the shooting in April at Chabad of Poway in California made national news, other acts of discrimination against Jews have gone largely unreported.

He said his agency has seen a spike in violence against Orthodox Jews in New York City within the Crown Heights neighborhood. He also noted a Jewish cemetery in Massachusetts that had been vandalized, as well as college students who support Israel being attacked on campuses.

“I want to assure the Jewish community that the Department of Justice and the entire federal government stands with you and will not tolerate these attacks,” Mr. Barr said at the Justice Department’s Summit on Combatting Anti-Semitism.

According to the FBI, anti-Jewish hate crimes account for more than half of the hate crimes nationally each year. Jews have also faced discrimination against their businesses and through zoning laws in some areas across the country, the attorney general said.

“Today is about far more than criminal prosecutions. We need to combat anti-Semitism on all fronts as a government, but also as a society,” Mr. Barr said.

