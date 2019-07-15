The Trump administration announced a new regulation Monday aimed at trying to deny some migrants the chance to claim asylum in the U.S. if they have crossed other countries to get here.

The move is an executive branch power play, with the administration frustrated at lack of action in Congress and saying it has decided to take steps on its own to change the incentives drawing migrants north.

In particular, the policy is intended to change the thinking of Central Americans eyeing the trip north to make asylum claims — most of them unfounded — in an attempt to game U.S. laws to gain a foothold in the country.

Under the change, the migrants would be denied a chance at asylum if after they left home they’d crossed another country where protections from persecution or torture are available.

“Until Congress can act, this interim rule will help reduce a major ‘pull’ factor driving irregular migration to the United States and enable DHS and DOJ to more quickly and efficiently process cases originating from the southern border,” said acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

Asylum is the protection offered to migrants fleeing persecution who reach U.S. soil. It is similar to the refugee system, though under U.S. law refugees apply outside the country.

The U.S. has long had an agreement with Canada dealing with asylum-seekers. Anyone from a third country who enters Canada then travels to the U.S. to seek asylum can be returned back to Canada, and vice versa.

Trump administration officials tried to strike such an agreement with Mexico during last month’s negotiations, but Mexican authorities resisted.

The new rule announced Monday will apply chiefly to migrants who come up through Central America and Mexico to reach the U.S.

Unless they have already applied for protections in one of those countries, they will be “ineligible” for asylum here, the rule says. The migrants could still apply for other protections such as a deferral of deportation.

Trafficking victims and those who applied for protections in another country but were denied could still apply despite the new rules.

The new rule is certain to be challenged in court, just as the rest of President Trump’s immigration policy has been.

But Attorney General William P. Barr said the new move is flexing powers Congress authorized.

“This rule will decrease forum shopping by economic migrants and those who seek to exploit our asylum system to obtain entry to the United States — while ensuring that no one is removed from the United States who is more likely than not to be tortured or persecuted on account of a protected ground,” he said.

Border Patrol agents who interview migrants say the Central Americans, who make up the bulk of the migration border crisis, are generally coming for usual economic or family migration reasons, not because of persecution or violence.

They cross Mexico, seeking to reunite with family in the U.S. or to get better jobs.

Academic studies say they do not want to remain in Mexico, so a policy requiring them to first apply for protections from Mexican officials could, in theory, discourage some of the crossers.

