JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Jersey City police have arrested two women and are seeking four more people in connection with the beating of a motorist following a fender-bender that was caught on video.

Bria Exum and Shirley Burrows both face aggravated assault counts, while Exum is also charged with burglary and endangering an injured victim. It wasn’t known Tuesday if either woman has retained an attorney.

The attack that occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The video shows a 42-year-old Newark man being pulled from his car and then punched, kicked and stomped by the group. After an initial confrontation, he tried to get in his car and drive away before someone jumped on his windshield, breaking it.

The man is eventually seen lying motionless after the attack. He was treated at a hospital and later released, but further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.