Rep. Al Green introduced articles of impeachment Tuesday night, attempting to force a vote later this week.

“Donald John Trump has, by his statement, brought the high office of the President of the United Sates contempt, ridicule, disgrace and disrepute; has sown seeds of discord among the people of the United States,” Mr. Green said on the House floor.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Green told reporters he specifically wanted this to come after the House vote on condemning Mr. Trump’s controversial comments aimed at four freshman congresswomen.

“I believe that condemnation is appropriate but I also believe that it won’t be enough to deter or to [put] guardrails up for this president,” he said.

More than 80 Democrats, and Independent Rep. Justin Amash, have either called for impeachment or to formally start that process with an inquiry. Though it’s unclear how many will support an impeachment vote right now.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly pushed back on the growing impeachment push within her ranks, saying it would be dead on arrival in the Senate and instead trying to keep her caucus focused on their legislative agenda.

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn declined to comment for reporters Tuesday evening on how he plans to respond to Mr. Green’s movement, saying he needed to talk with the Texas Democrat first.

