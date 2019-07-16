BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - A man accused of shooting two Massachusetts police officers has had his bail set at $100,000.

East Falmouth resident Malik Koval has been held without bail since he was arrested in connection with the July 2018 shooting.

The 22-year-old pleaded not guilty to more than 10 charges, including armed assault to murder in November.

Koval’s lawyer Brian Kelley says Falmouth Officers Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore had entered his client’s home without a warrant when they were shot.

Police say the officers were responding to a reported disturbance involving Koval. Both officers survived.

Kelley told the Cape Cod Times the shooting was a result of an overreaction by the officers.

He also said his client may have been suffering from mental health issues, which prompted his neighbors’ call to police.

