Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Tuesday dismissed Joseph R. Biden’s claims about “Medicare for All,” saying the former vice president’s warnings about his push to completely overhaul the health care system are “absurd” and “wrong.”

The issue of health care is a top issue for Democratic primary voters, and a dividing line has emerged between candidates over whether Obamacare should be strengthened or replaced with a single-payer, Medicare for All program.

Mr. Sanders has championed Medicare for All, saying the estimated $30 trillion to $40 trillion program is worth it because health care is a basic human right and saying such a system would actually save the nation money over the long haul.

“We have to ask ourselves why do we spend twice as much per person on health care as do the people of any together country,” Mr. Sanders said at a Washington Post event. “Is the function of health care to make huge profits for the drug companies and the insurance companies or is it to provide quality care to all people?”

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, rolled out his $750 billion plan this week to expand Obamacare by providing massive federal subsidies and a government-run public option to health care consumers.

Mr. Biden also warned that Medicare for All is too “risky” and that if the Sanders push is adopted, then “Medicare as you know it goes away.”

“I like Joe and I hope we will have this debate, you know, but when Joe says something to the effect that Medicare for seniors … will end, that obviously is an absurd situation,” Mr. Sanders said.

Mr. Sanders said he helped write and fought to defend Obamacare from the Trump administration’s attacks.

“But times have changed and we have to go further,” he said.

He also dismissed Mr. Biden’s argument that adopting Medicare for All would erase part of former President Barack Obama’s legacy.

“Of course he is wrong,” Mr. Sanders said.

