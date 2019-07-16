“The Squad” has added a fifth member, “thanks” to the Onion.

Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, a white octogenarian, possibly with his tongue in his cheek himself, asked Tuesday to join the group of four young, first-term progressive women of color that has dominated the U.S. political cycle over the last few days.

And he got in — though maybe not.

The expansion of “The Squad” began with a joking article in the Onion headlined “82-Year-Old New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell Quietly Asks Ilhan Omar If He Can Be Part Of The Squad.”

“I can help with any tweeting you ladies might need. Heck, we might even talk to the other gals and make some sort of viral video together. But enough about me: What do you think? Am I squad material?” the Onion “quoted” Mr. Pascrell as asking.

The real Mr. Pascell then played along, retweeting the Onion article and asking “Well. How bout it” while tagging Ms. Omar and the other three members of “the Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez brought back the Official Squad verdict.

“You’re in, @BillPascrell!” she replied and added several emojis including a heart.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.