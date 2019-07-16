BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts immigrant activists are working to reunite Central American youths with their families after the Trump administration was ordered to partly resume an Obama-era program.

The National TPS Alliance and the Salvadoran Worker Center launched a campaign Monday in Boston to help families who qualified under the Central American Minors refugee program.

The federal program was created in 2014 to allow parents legally in the U.S. to bring children or other family members in Honduras, Guatemala or El Salvador to the country.

The Trump administration ended the program in 2017, but a federal judge this year ordered the administration to resume processing applications for roughly 2,700 people who had already received conditional approval.

Immigrant activists say most of the affected families reside in Massachusetts, Maryland, California and Texas.

