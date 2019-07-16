President Trump continued his attacks against the “squad” of four female representatives of color Tuesday, saying the Democratic Party is “afraid” to challenge the lawmakers’ influence.

It’s a new chapter in attacks against Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota that many critics have panned as racist.

“The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate, & yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the Democrat Party. Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public shouting of the F…word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills,” he tweeted.

“Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad,” he said.

The president sparked controversy Sunday by saying the four congresswomen should all go back to their “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Three of the representatives were born in the U.S., and Ms. Omar, who was born in Somalia, has been a naturalized citizen since she was a teenager.

House Democrats unveiled their resolution condemning Mr. Trump’s “xenophobic” comments aimed at four progressive freshman Democratic congresswomen late Monday evening.

“President Donald Trump’s racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,” it reads.

The resolution likely will come for a full House vote on Tuesday.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.