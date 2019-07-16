Markets slid Tuesday as President Trump said the U.S. had a long way to go on trade with China and that he’s considering new tariffs on $325 billion worth of goods.

Mr. Trump said China isn’t buying American farm products, despite an agreement at last month’s Group of 20 summit to make the purchases in exchange for a freeze on future tariffs, according to reporters inside a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

The president said the U.S. can impose additional levies “if we want to.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped from a record high after Mr. Trump’s remarks. The president hailed the market’s high mark earlier in the same meeting.

“To me, that’s not just a record,” he said. “That means jobs for this country. It’s all about jobs.”

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China stalled in the spring, after the White House accused their counterparts of reneging on previously negotiated details.

Mr. Trump imposed tariffs on over $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, saying it will bring China back to the table, as companies move their operations elsewhere.

Yet both sides signaled a thaw during the G20 Summit in Japan last month.

“We’re holding on tariffs, and they’re going to buy farm products. They would like to make a deal, I can tell you that,” Mr. Trump said June 29 at a press conference in Osaka.

Mr. Trump last week said those purchases haven’t occurred, and he insists that existing tariffs are a net benefit for Americans — despite concerns that importers pass along the costs to consumers.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.