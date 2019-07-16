NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin has lost the latest appeal of his 2014 corruption conviction.

Nagin is serving a 10-year sentence on charges including bribery, fraud and money laundering. The charges relate to crimes that happened before and after Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005. He was mayor from 2002 until 2010.

After his lawyers lost earlier appeals, Nagin acted as his own attorney when he asked U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to throw out his conviction. His motion cited multiple reasons. Among them was his claim that the Supreme Court overturned a conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell in what he called a “practically identical” case.

Milazzo rejected the motion Monday. Her order noted that the Supreme Court rejected Nagin’s earlier appeal months after its McDonnell decision.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.