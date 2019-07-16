House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries declined to weigh in on the criticism aimed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ chief of staff over the weekend.
On Friday night, the official House Democrats Twitter account called out Saikat Chakrabarti’s tweet criticizing Rep. Sharice Davids, Kansas Democrat, for supporting the emergency humanitarian border bill.
Mr. Chakrabarti drew much criticism, including from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for insulting other Democratic lawmakers that supported the bill, going so far as to call members of the Blue Dog and New Democrats caucuses racist.
“That tweet speaks for itself,” Mr. Jeffries told reporters.
The Democratic leader declined to say whether he thought Mr. Chakrabarti was a hinderance for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, but stressed that he supports all members.
