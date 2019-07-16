House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries declined to weigh in on the criticism aimed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ chief of staff over the weekend.

On Friday night, the official House Democrats Twitter account called out Saikat Chakrabarti’s tweet criticizing Rep. Sharice Davids, Kansas Democrat, for supporting the emergency humanitarian border bill.

Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color?



Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice.



She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue.



Keep👏🏾Her👏🏾Name👏🏾Out👏🏾Of👏🏾Your👏🏾Mouth. pic.twitter.com/k4sV5hsbQl — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 13, 2019



Mr. Chakrabarti drew much criticism, including from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for insulting other Democratic lawmakers that supported the bill, going so far as to call members of the Blue Dog and New Democrats caucuses racist.

“That tweet speaks for itself,” Mr. Jeffries told reporters.

The Democratic leader declined to say whether he thought Mr. Chakrabarti was a hinderance for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, but stressed that he supports all members.

