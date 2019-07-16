House Democrats voted to condemn President Trump’s tweets insulting four freshman congresswomen on Tuesday, arguing the comments amounted to a racist attack that pushed anti-immigrant sentiments.

The resolution passed mostly along party lines in a 240-187 vote, with 4 Republicans and newly-minted Independent Justin Amash voting with Democrats.

“This Congress must speak loudly and with one voice to condemn the president’s words and more importantly to condemn the sentiments behind them,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said. “The United States should be a beacon of hope and refuge to those who need its protection, and it should welcome with open arms those who embody our values and ideals.”

The resolution specifically condemned comments Mr. Trump tweeted out over the weekend, directed at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Talib, suggesting they return to the dysfunctional governments “from which they came” rather than criticizing the U.S.

Democrats also highlighted other controversial comments Mr. Trump has made in the past — including his remarks following the 2017 Neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville and description of certain countries as sh**hole” countries.

Most Republicans, however, rallied around the president and rejected arguments that his comments were racist, though some did criticize the rhetoric he used on Monday.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a hispanic Republican, said the term racist is thrown around “so loosely” as a political weapon.

“This has got to stop, but it got to stop on both sides. This is fuel to the fire it’s not a way to bring closure to the issue,” Rep. Tom Cole said, noting the president’s comments were not “appropriate.”

The House did vote on a anti-hate resolution earlier this year in light of the controversy surrounding Ms. Omar, but the original language specifically citing her tweets was watered down in the final resolution that passed.

GOP lawmakers argued that Democrats’ push to finalize a vote on the resolution was a political play, claiming Democrats didn’t reach out for Republican input on the resolution.

“What happened to the 72-hour rule ensuring members have an opportunity to review legislation, seek feedback from constituents before voting on it? What happened to regular order?” Rep. Doug Collins argued.

Republicans also cried hypocrisy on Democrats’ part for singling out the president’s comments, but not explicitly condemning specific controversial remarks made by Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I think it’s very one sided,” Mr. Cole said. “We’ve have people routinely using language — from concentration camps to what I would consider anti-semitic remarks — and there haven’t been resolutions on those sorts of things. It’s only now.”

The vote came after more than an hour of gridlock on the House floor when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made comments criticizing the president and explicitly calling his statements racist as well as “divisive and dangerous.”

“Every single Member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the President’s racist tweets,” she said. ” To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people.”

Her comments were found to be in violation of House rules, which prohibit members from personally criticizing the president and referring to any racial statement he may have made. Though, Democrats rallied behind her and voted against punishing the Speaker by striking her words from the record or barring her from debating on the floor.

Several other warnings were issued about this rule, which also extends to other members of Congress, had to be issued throughout the debate.

