The Democrat-controlled House on Tuesday voted to condemn President Trump’s tweets insulting four freshman congresswomen, arguing the comments amounted to a racist attack that pushed anti-immigrant sentiments.

The resolution passed along mostly party lines in a 240-187 vote, with four Republicans and newly minted independent Justin Amash voting with Democrats.

“This Congress must speak loudly and with one voice to condemn the president’s words and more importantly to condemn the sentiments behind them,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said. “The United States should be a beacon of hope and refuge to those who need its protection, and it should welcome with open arms those who embody our values and ideals.”

The resolution specifically condemned comments Mr. Trump tweeted out over the weekend, directed at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Talib, suggesting they return to the dysfunctional governments “from which they came” rather than criticizing the U.S.

Democrats also highlighted other controversial comments Mr. Trump has made in the past — including his remarks following the August 2017 Neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and description of certain countries as s–hole” countries.

Most Republicans, however, rallied around the president and rejected arguments that his comments were racist, though some did criticize the rhetoric he used Monday.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, an Hispanic Republican from Florida, said the term “racist” is thrown around “so loosely” as a political weapon.

“This has got to stop, but it’s got to stop on both sides. This is fuel to the fire, it’s not a way to bring closure to the issue,” said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, noting the president’s comments were not “appropriate.”

The House voted on an anti-hate resolution this year in light of the controversy surrounding tweets Ms. Omar made that were criticized as anti-semitic, but the original language citing her tweets was watered down in the final resolution that passed.

Republican lawmakers argued that Democrats’ push to finalize a vote on the resolution Tuesday was a political play, claiming Democrats didn’t reach out for Republican input.

“What happened to the 72-hour rule ensuring members have an opportunity to review legislation, seek feedback from constituents before voting on it? What happened to regular order?” Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia argued.

Republicans also cried hypocrisy by Democrats for singling out the president’s comments, but not condemning controversial remarks made by Ms. Omar and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez.

“I think it’s very one-sided,” Mr. Cole said. “We have people routinely using language — from concentration camps to what I would consider anti-semitic remarks — and there haven’t been resolutions on those sorts of things. It’s only now.”

The vote came after more than an hour of gridlock on the House floor when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made comments criticizing Mr. Trump, calling his statements racist as well as “divisive and dangerous.”

“Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets,” she said. “To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people.”

Her comments were found to be in violation of House rules, which prohibit members from personally criticizing the president. However, Democrats rallied behind her and voted against punishing the speaker by striking her words from the record or barring her from debating on the floor.

Several other warnings were issued about the rule, which extends to other members of Congress, throughout the debate.

