Arriving soon: “Power Grab: The Liberal Scheme to Undermine Trump, the GOP and Our Republic” by former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Utah Republican and chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The author confirms what many Americans are already wondering about. And worried about.

“How much damage will the Democrats do to our republic in the name of saving it? During the Trump administration, liberals have reached a new level of hysteria and misconduct. Democrat anger has grown so irrational that it has burst through the constitutional guardrails which protect our institutions and our republic. While they constantly label the right ‘fascist,’ the left imposes policies which suppress speech, limit freedom, and empower federal bullies,” the author says.

He also offers a tidy summary of current practice within the Democratic Party. The left, Mr. Chaffetz suggests, weaves false narratives, drums up investigations in search of a crime, weaponizes nonprofit advocacy groups and monetizes partisan anger.

He has practical advice for President Trump’s excitable critics.

“If you come after the president, the country, the flag — he’s going to defend himself. Donald Trump is enforcing the very laws that are on the books, that were put there by Congress,” Mr. Chaffetz writes.

The book will be published Sept. 3 by Broadside Books, the conservative imprint of HarperCollins, and has already earned a tweet of recognition Tuesday from Mr. Trump himself.

‘A FORCE FOR GOOD IN THE WORLD’

“When a handful of members of Congress say things that are in the tone of the fact that they blame America for so much of the trouble in the world, that’s deeply troubling,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CBN News — citing productive work the U.S. has done in the Middle East, addressing HIV/AIDS in Africa, and through reconciliation efforts underway within Afghanistan.

“I watch America. I watch its motives. We are a force for good in the world, not a force for evil. We are not the cause of these conflicts — and I hear these member of Congress talk about this as if America had generated this trouble. To blame America first for these things is deeply inconsistent with not only our founding and our tradition, but with the facts on the ground,” Mr. Pompeo noted.

CHESS MASTER

President Trump’s deft political maneuvers may drive his critics to distraction. They also earn him some accolades from those who parse the president’s style and intent.

“Trump troll level: Grand Master,” writes Scott McKay, a columnist for The American Spectator.

“Along came Donald Trump, who chewed the cover off the political rulebook and proceeded to rip out its pages,” he says, noting that such unorthodox methods “ended up being more effective than anything on the political market.”

Mr. McKay points out that Mr. Trump’s recent tweets citing “The Squad” of four freshman Democrat congresswoman prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to come to their defense.

“The Democrat leadership immediately, reflexively, lined up behind The Squad after an entire week of slapping them down,” Mr. McKay says, adding that the leadership would now be associated with negative poll numbers that reveal voters are not ready for socialist lawmakers to transform Capitol Hill and the nation.

“None of this bothers the president in the least little bit. He is getting everything he wants out of this imbroglio — and paying absolutely nothing for it. That, friends, is how political 3D chess is played,” Mr. McKay advises.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

President Trump will host his 26th campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, poised to push the “Keep America Great” theme and give Sen. Thom Tillis a boost in his quest to win a second term. The rally be staged in Greenville, an ideal spot to shore up support.

Mr. Trump won the Tar Heel State by 3.5 percentage points in 2016; his economic victories since then will come in mighty handy when he hits the stage.

“North Carolina has one of the hottest economies in the nation, and that is directly attributable to the pro-growth, deregulatory policies of this administration. With one of the largest military populations in the nation, President Trump is eager to talk directly to the military men and women who have made this country the greatest on earth,” says Michael Glassner, CEO of Donald J. Trump for President Inc.

A MURKY BENEFIT

A new analysis of government data from the Center for Immigration Studies shows that immigration between 1990 and 2017 added nearly 43 million people to the population — including both immigrants and their progeny. The trend, however, has not made the nation “younger” over time.

“It had a minimal impact on the share of the population that is of working age. This is because immigration added to both the working-age population and to those outside of the working-age population in nearly equal proportions,” the analysis said.

“Looking at the large and relatively young population of post-1990 immigrants and their progeny is a good test of the often cited argument that immigration can solve the problem of America getting older. However, this analysis demonstrates something researchers have long known: Immigration can add a lot of people to the population — but it is no fix for an aging society,” says Steven Camarota, director of research and co-author of the report.

POLL DU JOUR

• 26% of Americans agree with the statement “most women fail to appreciate fully all that men do for them”; 44% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

• 42% of Americans disagree with the statement “most women fail to appreciate fully all that men do for them”; 24% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 60% of Democrats agree.

• 22% overall neither agree nor disagree with that statement; 27% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 10% overall are undecided about the issue; 6% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 7-9.

