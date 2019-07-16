Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden says he is concerned that President Trump’s “disgraceful” behavior is having a negative influence on the nation’s youth.

In an interview that aired Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mr. Biden said the only way that Mr. Trump can stay in power is to “divide America — pit black against white, immigrants against citizens.”

“It is dangerous,” he said. “Our children are listening. They are listening.”

“What is going to happen this semester when a 6-year-old kid has an immigrant kid or a kid from another background speaking with an accent in the room and makes fun of them?” Mr. Biden said. “What is a teacher to do? The president does it.

“It is disgraceful,” the former vice president said.

Mr. Biden is the front-runner in the polls, though his lead has softened since his uneven performance in the first debate earlier this month. The next showdown is scheduled next week in Detroit.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.