Could the 2020 presidential contest feature an impromptu test of physical strength between a pair of 70-year-olds?

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden teased the idea in an interview with MSNBC that aired Monday when pressed on how he’d respond to President Trump if he made fun of his age and mental state.

“I’d say, ‘Come on, Donald. Come on, man. How many pushups you want to do here, pal?’ ” Mr. Biden jokingly said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” ” ‘Come on, run with me, man.’ “

Mr. Biden, 76, said he’s stood up to bullies his entire political career and said the truth would be on his side against Mr. Trump, 73.

“I am not going to get down in the dirt with him. That is the only place he knows how to fight,” Mr. Biden said. “I am just going to continue to talk about what he is doing, why it is so damaging to America, and as my mother would say, I am not going to take any guff from him.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.