Sens. Kamala D. Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are on the rise in New Hampshire, according to a new poll that shows the women have climbed into second place and third place, respectively, in the 2020 Democratic presidential race behind former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Mr. Biden leads the field with the support of 21 percent of registered voters who plan to participate in the Democratic primary.

Ms. Harris is running second at 18 percent, and Ms. Warren of Massachusetts is running third, 17 percent.

They are followed by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 12 percent, and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, 10 percent.

The support for Ms. Harris and Ms. Warren has jumped nearly 11 percentage points and 8 percentage points, respectively, since April, while Mr. Biden’s support has stayed relatively the same.

Mr. Sanders, meanwhile, saw his support fall almost 6 percentage points, and Sens. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke have seen their support “virtually disappear.”

“Joe Biden is a familiar, well-liked and well-respected figure in the Democratic Party, but between them, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren demonstrate a significant appetite among younger, more liberal voters for a progressive standard-bearer to send against President Donald Trump,” said Neil Levesque, director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

“It is also becoming increasingly difficult for lower-tier candidates to get the attention they need to gather support, as even formerly solid contenders have seen their support dissipate and gather behind the emerging top tier of candidates,” he said.

These results were based on interviews with 351 New Hampshire registered voters expressing an intention to vote in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary. They were conducted between July 10 and July 12, and the survey has a margin of sampling error of 5.2%.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.