Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens passed away Tuesday at the age of 99, according to multiple reports.

According to NBC News, he died of complications from a stroke suffered earlier this month.

Stevens served on the high court for 35 years before retiring in 2010 when he was 90, making him the third longest serving justice in the history of the court.

Stevens was nominated by President Ford in 1975 and confirmed 98-0 by the Senate.

Though he had a conservative record as a federal appeals court judge, he became a more moderate vote during his later years and tended to side with the liberal wing of the court especially on LGBT issues and women’s rights.

• Victor Morton contributed to this report.

