Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens passed away Tuesday at the age of 99 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from complications of a stroke.

His daughters were by his side, according to a Supreme Court press release.

According to NBC News, he died of complications from a stroke suffered earlier this month.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said he was saddened by the news, calling Stevens “a son of the Midwest heartland and a veteran of World War II.”

“He brought to our bench an inimitable blend of kindness, humility, wisdom, and independence. His unrelenting commitment to justice has left us a better nation,” Justice Roberts said.

Stevens served on the high court for about 35 years before retiring in 2010 when he was 90, making him the third longest serving justice in the history of the court.

Stevens was nominated by President Ford in 1975 and confirmed 98-0 by the Senate.

Though he had a conservative record as a federal appeals court judge, he became a more moderate vote during his later years and tended to side with the liberal wing of the court especially on LGBT issues and women’s rights.

In a more than 34-year tenure, Justice Stevens’s move to the left was perhaps best exemplified by his rulings in a series of affirmative-action cases. In 1978, he dissented in the Bakke decision that refused to strike down racial set-asides as unconstitutional, but decades later he joined the majority that refused to do the same in 2003 upholding a University of Michigan affirmative-action program.

In an unusual step for a retired member of the Supreme Court, Justice Stevens said in October 2018 that President Trump’s nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh was not qualified to sit on the high court. He said the nominee’s statements during a second round of confirmation hearings “demonstrated a potential bias” that would make it difficult to serve.

“For the good of the court,” he said, “it’s not healthy to get a new justice that can only do a part-time job.”

The Senate confirmed Justice Kavanaugh for the seat.

• Dave Boyer and Victor Morton contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.