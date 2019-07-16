Sen. Kamala D. Harris rolled out a “People Over Profit” plan Tuesday that would allow the federal government to determine a “fair price” for prescription drugs.

The California Democrat’s plan also would tax all the profits that drug companies receive from the sale of drugs over the price set by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“As president, I will not stand idly by as Americans pay thousands of dollars for prescription drugs while big pharmaceutical companies rake in massive profits,” Ms. Harris said. “This plan puts people over profit by forcing these companies to reduce prices for consumers and holding them accountable when they gouge Americans.”

Ms. Harris is expected to speak about her plan when she appears Tuesday at a forum in Iowa hosted by the AARP and The Des Moines Register.

The proposal says that if the companies that are “price gouging” consumers do not change their ways, then Ms. Harris would use regulatory tools to license a drug company’s patent to a lower-cost rival.

Her plan also calls for revoking a tax deduction for prescription drug advertising. She says she will pursue her goals through executive action if Congress fails to act.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.