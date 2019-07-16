The president of Planned Parenthood said Tuesday afternoon that she had been dumped as leader of the nation’s largest abortion provider less than nine months into the job.

“I just learned that the @PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting,” Leana Wen, the group’s first Asian-American leader, wrote on Twitter.

Ms. Wen said she and the board, prior to Tuesday’s dismissal, had been “engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood.”

According to the New York Times, which first broke the story, Ms. Wen was removed after having taken leadership of the group in November, because she was not a zealous enough public advocate.

“The group felt it needed a more aggressive political leader to fight the efforts to roll back access to abortions,” the Times wrote, citing “two people familiar with the decision.”

Ms. Wen was the first actual doctor to lead Planned Parenthood for 50 years, according to Buzzfeed.

The Times also reported that Alexis McGill Johnson, the co-founder of the Perception Institute, will take over as acting president and CEO of both the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

The former entity provides actual medical services while the latter is a political lobbying group.

