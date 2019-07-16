MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police say a New Hampshire man has been charged with sexually assaulting a female stroke victim at a nursing home where both were residents.

Milford Police Capt. Shawn Pelletier says 74-year-old Robert Champigny was arrested Monday night at a Manchester hotel for assaulting the 83-year-old woman at Crestwood Nursing Home in June.

WMUR-TV reports the woman was staying the home after a stroke when she was assaulted. Both were residents at the time.

Champigny was released on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court July 24. It was unclear if Champaigny has an attorney, and a phone number was disconnected.

A spokeswoman for Crestwood says that resident safety is a top priority and that it reported the assault immediately to police.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the woman was a stroke victim when she was assaulted, not that the stroke was caused by the assault.

