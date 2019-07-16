Former South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford says he is eyeing a 2020 primary challenge against President Trump, according to the Post and Courier.

The newspaper broke the news Tuesday that Mr. Sanford will spend the next month looking into a primary bid, which would be focused on raising concerns about government spending and the mushrooming deficits and debt under Mr. Trump.

“Sometimes in life you’ve got to say what you’ve got to say, whether there’s an audience or not for that message,” Mr. Sanford told the newspaper. “I feel convicted.”

Mr. Sanford lost his House seat last year after a Trump-backed candidate defeated him in the primary only to lose the seat in the general election.

“I’m a Republican. I think the Republican Party has lost its way on debt, spending and financial matters,” Mr. Sanford said.

Former Gov. William Weld of Massachusetts is the only candidate to formally launch a primary challenge against Mr. Trump.

