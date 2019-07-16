MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota man and military veteran who had his request for a passport denied twice has now been declared a U.S. citizen.

Attorneys for Mark Esqueda say it’s now possible for him to get a passport.

Esqueda sued Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in May. In a settlement reached Friday, the State Department acknowledges Esqueda is a U.S. citizen.

In his lawsuit, Esqueda said he was born in the U.S. and entitled to rights of citizenship, including the right to travel freely across borders, but the State Department kept requiring information of Esqueda that was burdensome and unnecessary. Both of Esqueda’s passport applications were made during President Barack Obama’s administration.

Esqueda says in a statement that he will no longer have to miss out on family events and he hopes he never has to prove himself like that again.

