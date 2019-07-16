RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Nebraska woman has been fined $1,000 for illegally climbing Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Authorities say Alexandria Incontro scaled the massive sculpture without a rope in bare feet last Friday, making it about 15 feet from the top of the granite mountain.

A number of signs on the presidential monument warn people not to trespass or climb the sculpture. The Omaha woman pleaded guilty to climbing the monument during a federal court appearance in Rapid City Monday. Three other charges, including trespassing, were dropped.

The Rapid City Journal says Incontro took a route up the mountain between George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, whose faces are about 60 feet high. An officer convinced Incontro to come down and she was handcuffed and arrested.

