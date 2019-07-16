North Korea is warning Tuesday that the much-anticipated resumption of stalled nuclear talks could be thrown in jeopardy if the U.S. and South Korea go forward with annual joint military exercises next month.

President Trump touted the prospect of renewed talks after his surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un two weeks ago. But the North’s state-controlled media said Tuesday that the Kim regime is still weighing whether to hold the talks with an eye on the August military drills.

“If the military exercise really goes ahead, it would affect the DPRK-U.S. working-level talks,” a spokesman for the North’s foreign ministry said in a statement published by the regime’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

While there was no immediate reaction from the White House, the Trump administration has expressed high hopes that the recent meeting Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim had on the border between North and South Korea would rejuvenate talks that broke down after a failed February summit between the two in Vietnam.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the June 30 Trump-Kim meeting at Panmunjom village along the Demilitarized Zone dividing North and South Korea had opened a fresh “chance to sit down with [North Korean officials] and have another conversation.”

“I hope the North Koreans will come to the table with ideas that they didn’t have the first time,” Mr. Pompeo said in an interview with the Sean Hannity Show.

“We hope we can we be a little more creative, too,” the secretary of state said, although he stressed Mr. Trump’s “mission hasn’t changed: to fully and finally denuclearize North Korea in a way that we can verify.”

The February summit between Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim broke down after U.S. and North Korean officials failed to agree to a far-reaching deal to end Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs. Mr. Trump said at the time that he had to walk away because Mr. Kim was demanding sweeping sanctions relief for only a limited commitment to destroy part of his arsenal.

Despite the more recent meeting between Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim, and the optimistic statements by Mr. Pompeo, it remains to be seen whether the talks will resume.

In a separate statement Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry suggested it might call off its 20-month suspension of nuclear and missile tests because of the impending summertime U.S.-South Korean military drills that the North calls preparation for an eventual invasion.

The Trump administration has not commented on the the status of the so-called “Alliance 19-2” joint drills slated for next month.

The Pentagon has suspended other, larger annual military drills with South Korea over the past year while diplomacy has been playing out with North Korea.

Mr. Trump has also publicly lamented that cost of conducting the joint military drills. After his first summit with Mr. Kim in Singapore in June of last year, the president said the U.S. would be “stopping the war games” it conducts with South Korea, referring to the drills as “very expensive” and “very provocative.”

Analysts saw the announcement as a major concession to North Korea.

The North Korean foreign ministry statement Tuesday highlighted Mr. Trump’s previous promise to suspend the military drills. It argued the drills planned for next month, coupled with the deployment of weapons in the South show that Washington is not fulfilling that promise.

“With the U.S. unilaterally reneging on its commitments, we are gradually losing our justifications to follow through on the commitments we made with the U.S. as well,” said the statement, carried by KCNA.

It also said North Korea is not bound by any legal documents to suspend its nuclear and missile tests.

Since it conducted the third of its three intercontinental ballistic missile tests in November 2017, North Korea hasn’t tested any long-range missiles potentially capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. After entering talks with Washington, Mr. Kim suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests, allowing Mr. Trump to boast of winning an achievement in his North Korea policy.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

