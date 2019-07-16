The PGA of America, which will host the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, released a statement saying it won’t “weigh in on” remarks President Trump made on Twitter about certain Democratic congresswomen.

It sparked a backlash from Trump’s detractors, some of whom said they would now boycott the PGA.

“As an organization, we are fully committed to diversity and inclusion, but we are not a political organization and simply don’t weight in on statements made in the political arena,” the PGA said in a statement to Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold.

Trump National was awarded the 2022 event back in 2014, before he was a candidate for president. The same course hosted the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open (a USGA championship), while the 2017 Senior PGA Championship was played at Trump’s club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, near Washington, D.C.

The @PGA, set to hold 2022 PGA Championship at @realdonaldTrump’s Bedminster, on his racist tweets:

“As an organization, we are fully committed to Diversity and Inclusion, but we are not a political organization & simply don’t weigh in on statements made in the political arena.” — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) July 16, 2019

Dear @PGA. How cowardly of you to not denounce @realDonaldTrump and to host your 2022 championship at a trump facility. Your choice of silence is an admission of racism.



I will now dedicate much of my time to #BoycottPGA activities.



Who will join me?

Please trend #BoycottPGA — AGirlHasNoPresident (@bttr_as1) July 16, 2019

The PGA apparently wants us to think hosting a championship at a course bearing the president’s name is an apolitical decision. https://t.co/8jaw5LD6ko — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) July 16, 2019

The @PGA has clearly made their stand and they stand for supporting a racist and racism.



Any potential advertisers and sponsors had better consider if they want to be part of this.



I’m sure @slpng_giants is ready.#PGA — Twinkie Republic (@TwinkieRepublic) July 16, 2019

This is hardly the first time golf and presidential politics have intersected in Trump’s administration. Trump built several golf courses in the U.S. and around the world, in addition to hotels and casinos, before his political career.

Shortly after announcing his campaign for president in 2015, in which he said Mexico is “not sending their best” to the U.S. but rather sending “rapists” and criminals, Trump claimed that his comments had the support of the golf industry. But the PGA of America, the PGA Tour, the LPGA and the USGA released a joint statement saying, in part, “Mr. Trump’s comments are inconsistent with our strong commitment to an inclusive and welcoming environment in the game of golf.”

The PGA Tour (a separate organization from the PGA of America) later moved its annual tour event at Trump’s club in Doral, Florida, to Mexico City after he became president.

Trump also has spent some vacation time during the summers of his administration at his Bedminster club, which opened in 2004.

