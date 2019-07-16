Planned Parenthood says it won’t comply with a Trump administration rule that bars taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.

Jacqueline Ayers, the organization’s top lobbyist, said Tuesday that Planned Parenthood clinics will stop accepting federal money as they press Congress and the courts to reverse the administration’s new requirement.

Ayers told The Associated Press in an interview that Planned Parenthood will tap emergency funding, but she’s not sure how long that can last. She says Planned Parenthood believes it is wrong for health care providers to withhold information from patients.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services informed clinics Monday that it will begin enforcing the ban on abortion referrals, as well as a requirement that clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions.

