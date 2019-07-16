PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police are investigating the theft of $15,000 from Cranston Mayor Allan Fung’s campaign account.

The Republican mayor ran for governor in 2014 and 2018. He lost both times to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.

WPRI-TV reports the Fung campaign noticed the missing money last month and Fung contacted the state police.

State police discovered that the theft occurred in New York. New York State Police say they’re looking into the case.

Barbara Ann Fenton, Fung’s wife and campaign treasurer, says a phony paper check was made out to an out-of-state company and deposited at an out-of-state federal credit union on June 18.

According to campaign filings, Fung’s account balance was nearly $19,000 in April.

Fenton says their bank, Washington Trust, opened a new account and replenished the $15,000.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.