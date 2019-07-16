Iran has told the U.S. for the first time that Tehran is ready to talk about its missile program, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

“For the first time … the Iranians said they are ready to negotiate on their missile program,” Mr. Pompeo announced at a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

President Trump said of the Iranians, “They’d like to talk, and we’ll see what happens.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how the communication with Iran took place.

“We’re not looking for regime change,” the president said of Iran. “We want them out of Yemen.”

He reiterated that Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said this week that negotiations between the U.S. and Tehran were possible if Mr. Trump lifts sanctions on the country. Mr. Zarif told NBC Nightly News in an interview that aired Monday that the chance for talks is “wide open” if the sanctions are removed.

