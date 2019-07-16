President Trump’s daughter-in-law launched a “Women for Trump” coalition in greater Philadelphia on Tuesday, as the GOP strives to improve its standing among suburban female voters.

Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric, said suburban women are gaining jobs and seeing tax benefits from the GOP’s 2017 overhaul. She also touted Mr. Trump’s push for a family-leave program.

“Because of President Trump’s policies, women have seen large gains in employment numbers, in securing our communities and most importantly in equipping the next generation of female leaders,” Mrs. Trump said at the launch of the coalition in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “‘Women for Trump’ will not only highlight the president’s clear record of success during his first term but will share a vision of empowerment and prosperity for every person in every corner of our country.”

Mr. Trump’s critics cried foul, saying the administration has rolled back federal support for birth control, nominated anti-abortion judges and scaled back protections for survivors of sexual assault on campuses.

“The hypocrisy is stunning. Since taking office, the Trump administration has systematically taken away women’s health and rights,” said Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Republican National Committeewoman Ronna McDaniel said they will sweep aside liberal “negativity” and offer an inclusive vision.

“The difference between our party and the Democrats is we treat women as the whole voter,” Ms. McDaniel said. “Women care about health care, we care about education, we care about our military, we care about our economy and yes, we do care about the unborn.”

The campaign described its new coalition as a collection of “business owners, health care professionals, law enforcement officers, activists, wives, sisters and mothers.”

The coalition has some work to do.

Gallup says Mr. Trump’s approval rating stands 37% among females, compared to 41% among all adults. Also, liberal voices have assembled massive anti-Trump marches in cities across America, including the day after Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

Analysts say the GOP is struggling, in particular, with college-educated women in the Philadelphia suburbs, a key battleground.

“The reason the Democrats won 41 seats in the House is largely because they won suburban seats all over the country,” said G. Terry Madonna, a politics professor at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “There isn’t any doubt that if the Republican don’t reverse this trend, they’re going to be in real trouble — not just next year, but down the line, particularly among suburban college-educated women.”

