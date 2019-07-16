GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 15 year for trafficking fentanyl and other crimes.
News outlets report 38-year-old Troy Carlisle Watt pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking fentanyl, burglary, failure to stop for blue light, assault and battery.
A news release from Solicitor Walt Wilkins’ office says Greenville Police searched Watt’s home in 2017 on a burglary investigation search warrant. Police found about 18 grams of fentanyl, 2 grams of heroin and stolen property related to the burglary investigation.
Circuit Court Judge Perry Gravely handed down the 15-year sentence following Watts’ plea.
