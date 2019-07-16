Some House Democrats are eyeing a censure resolution against President Trump and the party prepares to vote on condemning his tweets aimed at four freshman congresswomen later on Tuesday.

Rep. Steve Cohen introduced a censure resolution as members returned to Captiol Hill, separate from Democrats’ condemnation resolution, arguing a stronger step pushing back on Mr. Trump is needed in addition to the House resolution.

The president came under fire this week after tweeting Sunday that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib should return to the countries “from which they came” instead of criticizing the US.

Several members on both sides of the aisle condemned his comments, with Democrats denouncing it as a racist attack for saying women of color should leave the United States.

Mr. Cohen told reporters that his resolution is gaining steam among his colleagues, and estimates he has around 17 members supporting it.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw water on previous suggestions to censure Mr. Trump, arguing it wasn’t a strong enough move.

House Leadership continues to tamp down on the push for a censure, saying the vehicle for condemning the president doesn’t matter.

“At the moment we’re in right now, we want the strongest vote possible,” Democratic Caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries said.

Mr. Cohen said he didn’t understand why leadership was adverse to his resolution.

“They think that condemnation is the better route,” he told reporters. “It made no sense.”

