MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut State Police trooper charged with assaulting his wife has been ordered by a judge to surrender all his weapons.

The Hartford Courant reports that 42-year-old Gregory Smith was freed on $50,000 bond after appearing in court Monday on charges including felony first-degree threatening, third-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Smith, of East Haddam, was arrested last week after his wife of seven months told police her husband has verbally and physically assaulted her, injured her and threatened her with a gun on multiple occasions.

The woman also said he threw her phone into the woods, pulled her hair out, threw her into walls and had threatened to shoot himself.

No attorney was listed for Smith in online court records.

He’s due back in court Aug. 9.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.