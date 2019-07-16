President Trump dismissed claims Tuesday that his tweets telling four congresswomen of color to go back to their home countries were racist.

“Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body,” he tweeted.

The president sparked controversy Sunday by saying the four congresswomen should all go back to their “broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Three of the representatives were born in the U.S., and Ms. Omar, who was born in Somalia, has been a naturalized citizen since she was a teenager.

In response to the tweets, House Democrats unveiled a resolution condemning Mr. Trump’s “xenophobic” comments aimed at the congresswomen. It will likely be voted on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump said this resolution is a part of the “Democrat con game.”

“Republicans should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country. Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, [Ocasio-]Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020,” he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.